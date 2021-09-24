Time Capsule: The Elk Family of Irvine Park

This undated photo shows the “Elk Family of Irvine Park.” The elk of Irvine Park have often been mentioned in the Chippewa Herald newspaper, following are some of the earliest newspaper articles.

March 28, 1909: Mose Sarrasin purchased a pair of elk during his trip in the west and will have them shipped (by train) to this city at once. They are a gift to Irvine Park.

November 25, 1911: Elk For The Park. A pair of elk arrived from Oshkosh yesterday for the Irvine Park zoo and are now in their quarters. They are young and very fine specimens, raised at the Northern Hospital for the Insane at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which is disposing of its zoo.

August 22, 1913: Baby Elk Born at Park.

Hats off to Mr. and Mrs. Elk, of Irvine Park.

Mrs. Elk presented the Park commissioners with a fine baby on Sunday morning and the commission accepted it with many thanks. They are delighted.

The little youngster is in perfect health, destined to live and be a valuable member of the park zoo.

There have been bear, deer, and coyotes born at the park but never before an elk, and a baby of that family is an attraction.

