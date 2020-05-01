Time Capsule: The Gotzian Shoe Company of Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Company of Chippewa Falls.

The building was located on Duncan Creek between East Grand Avenue and Columbia Street and originally was built by the Harshman Shoe Manufacturing Company in 1902.

The Gotzian Shoe Company purchased the building in 1904, and by 1913 the factory became the property of the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company. The building no longer stands, but remnants of it remain as retaining walls along that stretch of Duncan Creek.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

