Time Capsule: The Gotzian Shoe Company of Chippewa Falls
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: The Gotzian Shoe Company of Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gotzian Shoe Company Chippewa Falls
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Company of Chippewa Falls.

The building was located on Duncan Creek between East Grand Avenue and Columbia Street and originally was built by the Harshman Shoe Manufacturing Company in 1902.

The Gotzian Shoe Company purchased the building in 1904, and by 1913 the factory became the property of the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company. The building no longer stands, but remnants of it remain as retaining walls along that stretch of Duncan Creek.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill
Local News

Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill

BOYD — Gerry and Rose Gully had a knock on their door at 4:30 a.m. Monday, with the awful news that the Boyd Feed and Supply Mill, which they’…

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler
Obituaries

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls. She was born Oct. 7, 1…

Obituaries

Joanne H. Taylor

Joanne H. Taylor, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.

Doris Elaine Brandt
Obituaries

Doris Elaine Brandt

Doris Elaine Brandt, 91, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News