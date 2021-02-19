Time Capsule: The Hannah M. Rutledge Home For The Aged

On October 11, 1910, just 10 days after the passing of his beloved wife Hannah, Edward Rutledge established the Hannah M. Rutledge Home For The Aged in her memory. The home was established “for the purpose of furnishing and maintaining a home for the worthy poor.”

Hannah and her first husband, George Gregg, were early pioneers of Chippewa Falls. Following George’s death in 1873 and prior to marrying Edward Rutledge, Hannah ran a boarding house on Pearl Street. She was known as person who cared much for those in need.

The Hannah M. Rutledge Home For The Aged is an exceptional example of Elizabethan architecture and is located at 300 Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It sits on a scenic hill overlooking Irvine Park. Construction was completed in 1912 and opened for the first residents on May 1, 1913.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0