Time Capsule – The Mansion at 214 Superior St. on Chippewa Falls’ West Hill

In 1872, Albert Pound built an impressive mansion at 214 Superior St. Pound was an early pioneer of Chippewa Falls who at one time was president of the Union Lumber Company, “the big mill” which was located at the intersection of the Chippewa River and Duncan Creek in Chippewa.

The mansion was located on the West Hill block bordered by Superior Street, Central Street, Albert Street and Grand Avenue; it was common at that time to have such a house occupy an entire block. In 1881 Joseph Viles, also associated with the lumbering industry, purchased the house. The house was sold again in 1883, this time to S.W. Chinn, another area lumberman. Chinn died in 1890 but the house remained in the Chinn family.

The 1900 census shows that the James McKinnon family were living at 214 Superior St; James McKinnon also had made his fortune in the lumbering industry. McKinnon passed in 1920 and his widow, Margaret, kept the home until 1943.

The following article from the June 10, 1943, Chippewa Herald-Telegram details the final fate of the house that was located at 214 Superior St. from 1872 to 1943.

Former Show Place of City To Be Torn Down. The old McKinnon residence, at 214 Superior Street, has been sold at auction to Albert Pevan of this city and will be torn down for the lumber that may be salvaged. Built in 1872 by Albert E. Pound, lumber baron of that area, it was the showplace of Chippewa Falls for many years. It was and still is the largest dwelling in the city, containing 15 rooms and two bathrooms, a super luxury of that day and age. There were six bedrooms with closets.

It was constructed of selected clear white pine of full dimension, not a knot being permitted in any of the lumber used. The cupola on the dwelling provides a room about 12 feet square which commands a view of the entire city. The site, considered on of the choicest in town, is bounded by four streets, Grand Avenue and Central Street on the north and south, and Superior and Albert Streets forming the east-west sides. About eight ordinary city lots make up the grounds. Title to the real estate will remain in the owner’s possession.

