Time Capsule: The Northern

In December 1908 and January 1909, the Daily Independent newspaper (a predecessor of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram) made several mentions of a new saloon called “The Northern” opening at 314 N. Bridge Street in the newly built “Music Block” of Chippewa Falls.

Several businesses have been housed at this location since 1909 and today it is home to Eevy Ivy Over and Vicki’s Frame Shop. The building has stood the test of time and its original features are still very recognizable.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: December 20, 1908:

The new saloon being arranged in the Music Block will cost no less than $12,000 when completed and will be the finest northwest of Chicago. Milwaukee not excepted. Four chandeliers will cost $100 each and the floor alone $732.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: January 20, 1909:

Grand Opening! “The Northern,” the new saloon in the Music block, will be formally opened to the public on Saturday, January 23.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: January 24, 1909: