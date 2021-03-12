 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: The Northern
Time Capsule: The Northern

The Northern
CHIPPEWA AREA HISTORY CENTER

In December 1908 and January 1909, the Daily Independent newspaper (a predecessor of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram) made several mentions of a new saloon called “The Northern” opening at 314 N. Bridge Street in the newly built “Music Block” of Chippewa Falls.

Several businesses have been housed at this location since 1909 and today it is home to Eevy Ivy Over and Vicki’s Frame Shop. The building has stood the test of time and its original features are still very recognizable.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: December 20, 1908:

The new saloon being arranged in the Music Block will cost no less than $12,000 when completed and will be the finest northwest of Chicago. Milwaukee not excepted. Four chandeliers will cost $100 each and the floor alone $732.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: January 20, 1909:

Grand Opening! “The Northern,” the new saloon in the Music block, will be formally opened to the public on Saturday, January 23.

Chippewa Herald-Telegram: January 24, 1909:

The opening of “The Northern,” the new saloon in the Music block, took place last night and was largely attended. It is the finest in the state and is under the management of George Miller & Co.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

