Time Capsule: The Original First Ward School
Time Capsule: The Original First Ward School

First Ward School
This 1910 photo shows the original First Ward School located on East Grand Avenue near the present-day Senior Center at 1000 E. Grand Ave. The original school was razed in 1931 when a new First Ward School was built.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

