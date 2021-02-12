Time Capsule: The Rivoli Theatre of Chippewa Falls

Within the building owned by Miner and Crouse, the Rivoli Theatre opened in December 1930, showing the movies “Big Money” and "We We Marie.” The building previously housed the Victor Theatre. The building was taken down in 1962 and later the Super America gas station was built there. The site now is home to the Holiday gas station and car wash.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.