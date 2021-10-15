Time Capsule: The St. John the Baptiste Society of Chippewa Falls

Shown is the plaque of the St. John The Baptiste Society of Chippewa Falls. This plaque originally was on the brick building at 515 N. Bridge Street. The building was constructed in 1888 for the St. John the Baptiste Society. The society was organized in 1870 as the first benevolent society at Notre Dame parish for the benefit of the Canadian and other French people of the area. Many locally recognizable names were members through the years, with Jean Brunet being elected as the first president.

The St. John The Baptiste Society disbanded in 1946, with many of its members becoming members of the Knights of Columbus. The building was sold to the Knights of Columbus and was a gathering place for the Knights of Columbus as well as many weddings and other special occasions.

In 1977, Henry Anderson purchased the building. Mr. Anderson, who owned the building next door at 521 N. Bridge St., took the building down and consolidated his auto dealership by making the site into an auto lot. Today a carwash, owned by the Super America Station, stands on the site.

When tearing down the building in 1977, the intention was to save the plaque and place it in the new KC Hall. However, the strap lowering the plaque broke causing the plaque to break into many pieces. Leo Blanchard and Don Nadreau saved the pieces with the intent to restore it. These many years later, the plaque is being restored by the Knights of Columbus and soon this piece of local history will again be available for viewing.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

