Time Capsule: The Star-Dusk Drive-In Theater

Shown is a photo from the April 25, 1949, Chippewa Herald newspaper reporting the opening of the Star-Dusk Drive-In Movie Theater in Hallie. Although the drive-in is no longer in business, generations of people in the Chippewa Valley have fond memories of it.
April 25, 1949: “See Your Stars Under the Stars” is the slogan of this area’s first outdoor motion picture theater which will open on Highway 53 between Chippewa Falls and Hallie on Thursday night, April 28. The only drive-in in northern Wisconsin will occupy 25 acres and accommodate 600 cars. Individual sound speakers are located at each car stand, and each has its own volume control. An arm allows the speaker to be swung inside the car. Two cashiers and four carhops will handle the ticket selling in two lines, making it unnecessary for patrons to leave their cars at any time. In the back of the theater is a large parking lot designed so that cars waiting for the next show will not block the highway. “Relentless,” with Robert Young and Marguerite Chapman will be the first picture, Thursday night starting at 7:00 o’clock. Programs will change four times a week, with a midnight show on Saturday.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.