Time Capsule: The Star-Dusk Drive-In Theater

April 25, 1949: “See Your Stars Under the Stars” is the slogan of this area’s first outdoor motion picture theater which will open on Highway 53 between Chippewa Falls and Hallie on Thursday night, April 28. The only drive-in in northern Wisconsin will occupy 25 acres and accommodate 600 cars. Individual sound speakers are located at each car stand, and each has its own volume control. An arm allows the speaker to be swung inside the car. Two cashiers and four carhops will handle the ticket selling in two lines, making it unnecessary for patrons to leave their cars at any time. In the back of the theater is a large parking lot designed so that cars waiting for the next show will not block the highway. “Relentless,” with Robert Young and Marguerite Chapman will be the first picture, Thursday night starting at 7:00 o’clock. Programs will change four times a week, with a midnight show on Saturday.