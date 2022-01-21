Time Capsule – The Wheaton Knight Riders of the Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Council

Chippewa Herald Newspaper, September 18, 1991

There is at least one group of people looking forward to the big winter snows. They are already making preparations. The Wheaton Knight Riders Snowmobile Club will be sponsoring its fourth annual snowmobile show and swap meet at the Wheaton Fire Station on Saturday, September 21 from 10 am to 7pm and Sunday, September 22 from 10 am to 4pm.

Four dealers from the area – Artic Cat, Yamaha, Ski-Doo and Polaris will be displaying their 1992 lineup. The public is welcome to bring and sell snowmobiles and accessories.

There will be a large display of antique snowmobiles and the public is invited to bring their antique sleds to be judged. Trophies will be awarded in the different classes. There will be a large display of old to new trail groomers. A 1966 groomer will be displayed.

Trails are maintained by the Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Council. They have two groomers – one in the Stanley area and one in the Wheaton area. They maintain 245 miles of groomed trails with monies from snowmobile registrations. Local trails are built and maintained by local clubs.

Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Council members are President Chuck O’Donnell of rural Chippewa Falls, Vice President Sharon Ryan of Cadott, secretery Barb Green of Cadott, and Treasurer Kathy Bischel of rural Bloomer. They meet the second Wednesday of the month.

There is one voting member from each of the 14 clubs in the county. The meeting place varies as it is hosted by volunteer clubs.

The Wheaton Snowmobile Club was organized in 1972. It became incorporated in 1974. There are presently 57 families active in the club. Terri Jasper, the club’s secretary, said she was a very young girl when she first became a member along with her brother, Kevin, and parents, Arley and June Engel.

“Snowmobiling is a good family sport,” said Barb Wucherfennig, another enthusiastic Knight Rider. “Now, with well groomed trails we can go anywhere in the state,” she said. She recalled a trip to Hurley when it was 35 degrees below zero. “The cars didn’t start that morning, but our snowmobiles did.” she said.

The Knight Riders have had many fund-raising events in the past, such as spaghetti feeds, drag races, and poker runs. “We had to quit the drag races,” said Arley Engel. “Insurance costs just got too high for us to continue those,” he explained.

The upcoming show will be the largest in the area. Food and refreshments will be served. Tickets are being sold for a new snowmobile to be raffled off on Sunday at 3pm. Attendance prizes will be drawn every 15 minutes.

Profits from last year’s show built a shelter on the Moon Lake trail, six bleachers were built for the Wheaton ballfield and public address systems were donated for the Little Leagues.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0