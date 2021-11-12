 Skip to main content
Time Capsule – Veterans Day Remembrance – First troops to leave Chippewa Falls during WWI

Chippewa Falls WWI Troops
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

On Saturday, August 11, 1917, Company A of the Fourth Infantry W.N.G. left on a special train for Camp Douglas, where they would prepare for their participation in what we now know as World War I. This photo shows the group as they march past the eastern entrance to Irvine Park on Jefferson Avenue. A farewell dance held at the Armory the night before was attended by several hundred people. The event was enjoyable although a sadness prevailed at the thought of the departure of the boys.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

