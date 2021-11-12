Time Capsule – Veterans Day Remembrance – First troops to leave Chippewa Falls during WWI

On Saturday, August 11, 1917, Company A of the Fourth Infantry W.N.G. left on a special train for Camp Douglas, where they would prepare for their participation in what we now know as World War I. This photo shows the group as they march past the eastern entrance to Irvine Park on Jefferson Avenue. A farewell dance held at the Armory the night before was attended by several hundred people. The event was enjoyable although a sadness prevailed at the thought of the departure of the boys.
