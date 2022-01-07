 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Time Capsule – Wear Your Gloves, It’s Cold Outside!

Chippewa Glove Factory
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Chippewa Glove Factory at 10 West Spring St. opened in 1905, bringing more diversification and employment opportunities to the city. In 1940, the Glove Factory was awarded a contract by the United States War Department for the manufacture of 90,000 pairs of heavy leather gloves. The contract price was $94,000 which is equivalent to $1,866,222 in 2022 dollars.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

