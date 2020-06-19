Time Capsule: West Hill Beauty

This 1932 photo shows one of the many beautiful old homes of Chippewa Falls, it was built in 1895 at 506 Dover St. by Ira Dickinson. The house was home to the Ernest J. and Anna Hebert family when this photo was taken. They lived there until about 1960. The family of Eugene R. and Mary Anne Jackson lived there from the 1960s to 2017.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
