'Time will tell': Economic stimulus package's impact on Chippewa Falls up in the air

Additional provisions provided in the stimulus package include unemployment benefits growing substantially. Unemployment benefits will extend jobless insurance by 13 weeks and for the next four months these benefits will be increased.

There are some gray areas in which some individuals are unsure whether they qualify for the allocated funds, said Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We still don’t know a lot about it,” Jordan said. “We need to take a closer look at it to know what it will mean for Chippewa Falls going forward.”

In addition to individual payouts and unemployment benefits being extended, the package also includes $100 billion for hospitals and health-care facilities and businesses can apply for bailouts/loans, but will need to be repaid in time back to the federal government.

The passing of the stimulus package came after a few revisions, leaving the fate of the American economy up in the air for longer than many Americans were comfortable with.

Local musician Amy Bauer is having to rely on unemployment during this period of coronavirus quarantine and said she is glad lawmakers were able to vote on a nonpartisan basis to do what is in the best interest of the average person in the United States.