Tiny homes village being planned in the Chippewa Valley

“It’s one of the benefits of this property ... it’s not in the midst of a residential area,” Cohoon said. “We’d have electricity run to them, out of the ground, onto posts they can connect to.”

Cohoon said his group’s long-term plans call for also constructing several low-income duplexes on the site. But for now, the focus is on buying the building and remodeling it.

Tiny homes taking off

In February 2017, the City Council approved the first conditional permit for two tiny homes to be placed at Trinity United Methodist Church, and has since approved permits for other locations in the city: two have been placed at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on the south side of Chippewa Falls, two at Notre Dame Parish on the East Hill, and one is at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the city’s West Hill. Another two are located at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie.

Cohoon said a ninth home is near completion, and they hope to construct a 10th unit soon.

A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings. Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size.