'Tis the season: Send in Letters to Santa, holiday lights photos

Our youngest readers are invited to share their letters to Santa with all of our readers.

We’ll publish some in print and online leading to Christmas Eve.

Just send them to Letters to Santa, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrew St, La Crosse, WI 54603.

You can email them too to letters@lacrossetribune.com.

Send them in by Friday, Dec. 18.

Also, all of our readers are invited to contribute to our holiday lights photo gallery that will begin on our websites this week.

Share your best photos of your own lights, or lights you see as you drive around our region. We’ll place them in the gallery and publish some in print.

Send them in using this form: https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/photo_submissions/

