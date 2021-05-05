Together as one: Christian music festival OneFest to return this summer

After over a year of waiting a local faith-based music festival may just be what the doctor ordered to help the community come together and heal.

OneFest, a Christian music festival which takes place annually each July at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, is on its way to a successful return this summer.

On Tuesday Travel Wisconsin presented a $39,550 joint effort marketing grant check to OneFest to help support the festival in promotion of the 2021 edition of the festival.

Julie Fox, regional tourism specialist for Travel Wisconsin, said she hopes the allocated funds will help make the return of OneFest this summer as successful as possible.

“We’re really looking forward to things getting back to normal,” Fox said. “We hope this grant helps make OneFest even bigger than it has been in years past and brings more people into this community. We want this event to be sustainable over the year, so we hope this grant gives them a bit of a boost.”

Executive Director of OneFest, Heather Flashinski, said the fact that OneFest is ready to return for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is an exciting proposition.

