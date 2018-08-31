A Tomah man has been charged in Chippewa County court with fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in Bloomer, and driving with more than four times the blood-alcohol legal limit.
Kenneth W. Susajlo, 31, of 300 McLean Ave., Tomah, was driving a Chevrolet Impala that hit a Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard E. Erickson July 30, causing front-end damage and a tire to roll into a ditch according to a criminal complaint.
An witness said Susajlo disappeared after the crash.
A Chippewa County deputy found three cans of beer and the remains of two 12-packs of beer in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Deputies found Susajlo in the basement of a Bloomer residence, “wrapped up in Styrofoam packing wrap and could barely be seen,” with a 1/3-full bottle of blackberry brandy, according to the complaint.
A blood test showed Susajlo’s blood-alcohol level was 0.33, above the state’s legal limit of 0.08 for sober driving.
He was charged Thursday with two felonies — fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content — and several misdemeanors: operating while revoked, committing a hit-and-run and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Susajlo’s three drunk-driving convictions originated in La Crosse and Chippewa counties between 2004 and 2016.
At the time of the crash, his driving privileges had been revoked until April 2019, according to online court records.
His initial appearance in Chippewa County court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
