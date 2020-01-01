The top 10 highest real estate taxpayers in Chippewa County in 2019 ranged from international corporations to local companies. The information comes from the Chippewa County Treasury office in Chippewa Falls.
1) iStar
Real-estate company iStar was assessed as having a total value of $45,263,200 and paid $1,097,219.44 in property taxes in 2019.
2) EOG Resources Inc.
Hydrocarbon exploration company EOG Resources Inc. was assessed at $30,924,100 and paid $742,406.72 in property taxes in 2019.
3) Marshfield Clinic Inc.
Medical clinic Marshfield Clinic Inc. was assessed at $12,899,400 and paid $249,673.15 in property taxes in 2019.
4) Mason Companies Inc.
Retail store parent organization Mason Companies Inc. was assessed as having a total value of $9,684,800 and paid $234,174.58 in property taxes in 2019.
5) WOW Logistics
Logistics and warehousing solutions company WOW Logistics was assessed as having a total value of $8,466,900 and paid $205,195.75 in property taxes in 2019.
6) Walmart
International retailer Walmart was assessed as having a total value of $12,650,300 and paid $202,597 in property taxes in 2019.
7) Abode Rentals of Chippewa Falls LLC.
Property rental company Abode Rentals of Chippewa Falls LLC. was assessed as having a total value of $8,857,800 and paid $201,050.68 in property taxes in 2019.
8) Phillips Properties Inc.
Property management company Phillips Properties Inc. was assessed as having a total value of $10,503,400 and paid $196,597.29 in property taxes in 2019.
9) River Country Co-Op
Member-owned agricultural and fuel cooperative River Country Co-Op was assessed as having a total value of $9,815,400 and paid $168,784.34 in property taxes in 2019.
10) Spectrum Industries Inc.
Spectrum Industries Inc. is a manufacturer and was assessed as having a total value of $6,949,300 and paid $168,223.83 in property taxes in 2019.
