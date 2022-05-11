Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Dunn County Monday night

The National Weather Service in the Twins Cities has confirmed that damage in western Wisconsin on Monday was caused by three tornadoes.

The strongest tornado occurred in Dunn County and had a path that followed along Interstate 94 near Rusk and continued northeast across Highway 40, then through Whitetail Golf Course south of Colfax.

The winds were estimated at between 80 and 90 mph, classifying the tornado as a low-end EF1. Radar analysis suggests the tornado touched down between 7:32 p.m. and ended around 7:46 p.m. through about six miles of land area.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Dunn County just before the tornado touched down Monday night.

No one has been reported injured in Dunn County as of Wednesday afternoon. The storm did damage a large number of trees in Colfax and surrounding areas, with cleanup efforts continuing throughout the week.

The NWS also confirmed a second tornado in Dunn County, an EF0 east of Knapp around 7:30 p.m. Monday. This tornado lasted for three-quarters of a mile with speeds up to 80 mph.

Also the NWS confirmed an EFO tornado at about 10:30 a.m. Monday north of St. Croix Falls that traveled one mile with winds reaching up to 85 mph.

