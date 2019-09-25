A tornado ripped through the Chippewa Valley late Tuesday, damaging homes, overturning semi-trucks on Hwy. 29 between Dunn and Chippewa counties and knocking down power lines.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told WEAU-TV that no one he knew of was unaccounted for after Tuesday night's storms, with only a few people having suffered minor injuries.
Authorities were urging residents to stay out of the town of Wheaton while emergency crews work to clean debris.
The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Elk Mound shortly before 8 p.m.
Buses were running late in the Elk Mound School District and drivers there were being urged to watch for downed power lines. The district opened its schools for anyone needing temporary shelter.
