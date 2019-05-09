Local tourism spending saw an increase in 2018 that local tourism officials are attributing to an increased marketing of the area to visitors from near and far.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s numbers, last year travelers to Chippewa County spent $99.6 million in 2018, an increase of 1.34% over 2017 visitor spending.
On the whole, tourism’s impact on the state’s economy reached $21.6 billion in 2018, and tourism supported over 199,000 jobs and visitor trips topped 112 million visits last year as well.
The findings are a part of a study conducted by Tourism Economics highlighting the continued growth across the state’s tourism industry.
The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce said in its announcement of the numbers that the continued robust marketing and promotional campaigns played a large part pulling more people to the area, and being present in digital, print, web, social media and radio marketing continues to reach the potential travelers.
Jackie Boos, Tourism Director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, called the visitor spending in Chippewa County “extraordinary” and said they think people are realizing the strength of what the area has to offer as far as recreation.
“It seems all the pieces are moving in the right direction,” Boos said.
She also noted that they are concentrating not only on visitors from further away, but also on communities in the area who may not know all of what is in their own back yards.
“We need to continue to tell our story ... so people can get a sense of what Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are,” Boos said.
According to the Department of Tourism, the revenue generated by visitors also helps keep taxes lower.
They said that statewide, traveler spending generated $1.5 billion in state and local revenue and $1.2 billion in federal taxes, and visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue and $1.2 billion in federal taxes, saving Wisconsin taxpayers $680 per household.
Last year, tourism achieved a Return on Investment of 7 to 1, $7 in tax revenue per $1 promotional spend.
Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney said in the press release that the state’s tourism continues to see steady economic growth thanks to people working in the industry.
“We also see tremendous growth opportunities that will help us tell the story of Wisconsin and attract new travelers to explore some of our most unique offerings,” Meaney said.
