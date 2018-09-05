The town of Lake Holcombe will receive a $160,000 loan to fund roadwork and a bridge replacement.
The State Trust Fund Loan was granted by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
Other loans, totaling $4,264,000, include:
- Village of Gilman, Taylor County / Purchase plow truck / $100,000
- Town of Jump River, Taylor County / Finance roadwork / $114,000
- Town of Lake Holcombe, Chippewa County / Finance bridge replacement and roadwork / $160,000
- City of Menasha, Calumet and Winnebago counties / Finance street and building improvements / $3,890,000
The board operates entirely on program revenue, without taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned on State Trust Fund investments to Wisconsin’s public schools.
The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million are the sole source of state funding for K‑12 public school library materials.
