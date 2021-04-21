Traffic slows to Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine sites, while cases rise

When the Chippewa County Public Health Department started posting vaccine clinics on its website, the signup list filled up within minutes.
Now, the clinics are still filling up, but it is taking hours, or all day, before those slots are filled, said public health director Angela Weideman.
“We’re able to fill appointments. I think we’re close to the point where we won’t be filling all those slots,” Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference.
This week’s signup list is filled, but the public health department is routinely left with extra doses because of cancellations. It has placed a sign in front of the courthouse, alerting the public they could stop in and likely get a shot.
“We still want to use those doses,” she said. “Anyone is welcome to stop on down.”
At the same time vaccine demand is dropping in Chippewa County, Weideman announced the county has moved back to a “severe risk” level in cases for the first time in three months.
That means the recommendation is only meeting indoors with family members, and gatherings outside limited to 10 people. More cases in the region in recent weeks is the reason for moving to the higher risk level, she said.
“We are seeing our numbers going in the wrong direction,” Weideman said. “I am sad we’re back at the severe level. I want everyone to do what they can do stop the spread of the disease. I am not surprised (at moving to severe level).”
A week ago, usage of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine was suspended, and it hasn’t yet been reauthorized. Weideman said she wasn’t sure if that would increase vaccine hesitancy. She said a recent Johnson & Johnson clinic had been scheduled; most of those who attended got the Moderna or Pfizer dose instead.
“We had a very low number of people who said they don’t want to get it,” she said.
Weideman said she anticipates it will be very soon that everyone who wants a shot will have gotten it, and her office will be turning to reaching out to people to convince them to take it.
“The Johnson & Johnson news definitely did have an impact (on those already hesitant to get a shot),” she said. “We are already starting to brainstorm on what we need to do differently.”
In the past week, another 3,060 doses were given to county residents, down from last week’s record-high of 4,086, and also down from the prior week’s 3,624 doses given.
Overall, 24,970 county residents (38.6%) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 18,741 (29.0%) having completed their vaccine series. Like last week, the county has now fallen behind the state rate, as 40.4% of Wisconsinites have received their first dose, with 18.1% having completed their series.
Roughly 81.5% of Chippewa County’s seniors have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, up 1.1% from last week’s 80.4% rate. Meanwhile, 239 of the county’s teens age 16-17 (14.1%) have now received at least one dose, up from 10.1% rate last week.
However, just 62 of the county’s roughly 1,400 Black residents (4.5%) have received their first dose, compared to roughly 36.7% of the county’s white population.
Cases climb
After seeing a dwindling number of COVID-19 cases over the past three months, cases have climbed the past two weeks. This week, 41 people tested positive from 302 cases (13.6%), up from 37 positive cases from 256 tests (14.4%) last week. However, there were no new reported cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant in the past week; the county’s total remains at five cases. No new deaths were reported in the past week; the county’s total remains at 94.
Weideman added that for the third straight week, no Chippewa County residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. However, she cautioned that is not a reason for people to let their guard down.
“We have to be very aware of what is happening around us,” she said. “States to the east and west of use are seeing higher numbers of COVID, and higher hospitalization. They are seeing younger people dying. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen in Chippewa County.”