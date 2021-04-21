Traffic slows to Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine sites, while cases rise

A week ago, usage of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine was suspended, and it hasn’t yet been reauthorized. Weideman said she wasn’t sure if that would increase vaccine hesitancy. She said a recent Johnson & Johnson clinic had been scheduled; most of those who attended got the Moderna or Pfizer dose instead.

“We had a very low number of people who said they don’t want to get it,” she said.

Weideman said she anticipates it will be very soon that everyone who wants a shot will have gotten it, and her office will be turning to reaching out to people to convince them to take it.

“The Johnson & Johnson news definitely did have an impact (on those already hesitant to get a shot),” she said. “We are already starting to brainstorm on what we need to do differently.”

In the past week, another 3,060 doses were given to county residents, down from last week’s record-high of 4,086, and also down from the prior week’s 3,624 doses given.

Overall, 24,970 county residents (38.6%) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 18,741 (29.0%) having completed their vaccine series. Like last week, the county has now fallen behind the state rate, as 40.4% of Wisconsinites have received their first dose, with 18.1% having completed their series.