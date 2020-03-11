Treu sentenced to 54 years in prison in Girl Scout deaths

Treu addresses the court

Treu spoke before being sentenced, apologizing for his actions. He said he is angry with himself. He read from prepared statements, first addressing the victims, then his family, then the court.

"I"m sorry for the pain and suffering I have caused," Treu said. "I caused you and the community to endure an event that could have been prevented. That is on me. I have read all the victim impact statements, including the one I just received."

"All of you have every right to hate me," Treu added. "No matter what I say or do, you will never know how sorry I am."

He added: "I wasn't trying to run away. I froze up and got scared. In the moment, I did not know."

Treu apologized to his family, saying he knows how difficult it has been for them to be his support system when the community is so angry at him. He also acknowledged that he huffed from inhalants that day.

Newell sought 90-year sentence