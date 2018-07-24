A Cameron man’s 2016 lawsuit against an Eau Claire general contractor – involving a 2014 injury during construction at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls – began Monday in Chippewa County court.
Lon H. Johnson sued Market and Johnson, Inc., United Healthcare Services of Madison and Secura Insurance of Appleton. Neither Southview nor the Chippewa Falls school district are named in the lawsuit.
Johnson was injured after a fall July 15, 2014, while working as a painter for Hagen Decoraters, Inc. of Altoona, according to the lawsuit.
At the time, Johnson was working on a construction project at Southview Elementary.
The 2014 Southview project added 17,500 square feet and remodeled much of the existing building, according to Herald records.
Market and Johnson was the general contractor for the project.
Johnson is asking for $175,000 in damages.
Johnson is claiming Market and Johnson “(failed) to maintain the construction site in as safe a condition as the nature of the premises would reasonably permit,” defending attorney Phillip Theesfeld and Johnson’s attorney Robert Parsons wrote in a court document filed Monday.
Market and Johnson denied the allegations.
“The accident was the sole responsibility of Mr. Johnson himself,” and Johnson “(failed) to maintain proper care for his own safety,” Market and Johnson’s attorney wrote.
The jury will not be shown the extent of Johnson’s injuries, Theesfeld and Parsons said in a court document filed Monday.
“The parties have come to an agreement on that issue,” Theesfeld and Parsons wrote.
The trial is slated to last until Friday.
Charges against The Phoenix Insurance Company of Madison were dropped, according to online court records.
