Trial for Edgar woman accused of vehicular homicide delayed for second time

The trial for an Edgar woman accused of vehicular homicide when she apparently missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017, has been postponed until January. It is the second time the trial has been delayed this year.

Miranda Jo Miller, 23, is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Miller entered a not guilty plea in June 2020. She is accused of striking a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death.

The trial was originally set for March, and was later moved to begin Sept. 2. However, the case remains in limbo because court officials are waiting on a ruling on an appeal. The new trial date is set for Jan. 18.

“(Miller) wishes to offer through the testimony of (Goodwin’s) minor passengers that (he) had been actively texting at the moment of impact, to the point that the minor passengers had admonished (him) to either pull over or to stop texting entirely,” wrote defense attorney Karl Schmidt in a court document.

Schmidt also wrote that Goodwin was driving at speeds of perhaps 60 mph, didn’t brake before the crash, and he was not wearing a seat belt.