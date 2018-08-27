Two Rusk County businesses have agreed to pay the court-appointed receiver involved in the Gordy’s Market-involved civil lawsuit.
An attorney for Huiras Construction of Weyerhaeuser and Northwest Wisconsin Refrigeration of Bruce agreed Monday to pay $30,000 in attorney’s fees to the Chippewa County Clerk of Courts’ office. The court will hold the money until Huiras and Northwest’s appeal in the case is resolved.
The payment comes after Judge James M. Isaacson denied a request from both businesses to be paid in the chain’s 2017 debt proceedings.
Settlers Bank of Madison — which filed a $4.9 million claim against the chain — and Nash Finch were considered “secured creditors” during the case, meaning the two were given priority for repayment. Both companies received money from the sale of several Gordy’s locations in 2017.
Both Huiras and Northwest have argued that the secured creditors’ claim is invalid, asking to be paid for money they lost.
Unsecured creditors haven’t been paid because “there were not enough assets from day one,” said Carla Andres, attorney for Nash Finch, in April.
Huiras and Northwest’s attorney, Christopher Stroebel, said Monday he is confident his clients will succeed on appeal.
Nash Finch, a Midwest grocery distributor, originally filed suit against the grocery chain in August 2017, and the company entered debt relief proceedings that summer.
Gordy’s Market has re-opened seven stores, including locations in Chippewa Falls and one in Eau Claire.
