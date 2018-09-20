Two Bloomer and Lake Holcombe area internet projects are slated to receive more than $700,000 in total from state broadband grants.
Gov. Scott Walker announced the grants Thursday.
A Bloomer-area project will receive $520,000. The Bloomer Telephone Company-Bloomer School District Phase II Fiber Project proposes fiber-optic internet access to four businesses and 251 homes and farms in the town of Woodmohr and west-side homes in the towns of Eagle Point and Cleveland, according to a statement from Walker.
Ntera, a partnership between a Cornell utility company and a New Auburn internet provider, was granted $250,000. Ntera opened in July, and at that time had already installed fiber-optic internet for more than 150 customers in the Holcombe area.
“The (Ntera) project will build past 14 businesses and 262 homes,” Walker said in the statement.
The Ntera project was announced in August 2017 as a partnership between Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative and Citizens Connected.
Walker announced $7 million in 37 broadband grants Thursday.
The grants will be finalized once the Public Service Commission issues a written decision and a 10-day appeal process expires, according to the statement.
The grants have been awarded to 1,100 businesses and 14,000 homes across the state.
