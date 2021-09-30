 Skip to main content
Two COVID-19 deaths in Chippewa County Thursday, death toll rises to 109 lives lost

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 63 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 9,585 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active).

Two new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 109 lives lost to date.

There have now been 35,214 negative coronavirus tests administered and 385 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 808,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 3,324 active cases), and 8,869 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 19 lives lost). 415 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

An Oklahoma epidemiologist helps assuage concerns about the accelerated vaccine development timeline.
