Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the town of Tilden.
A southbound two-door Nissan on Hwy. F, south of Hwy. S, traveled up a hill and drove left of the center line. The Nissan struck a cement truck northbound on Hwy. F head-on, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department.
The Nissan's driver and passenger were killed.
The cement truck's driver was uninjured.
The department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m.
The department will release the names of those involved once families are notified.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Local fire and EMS services also responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's department.