Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday in Barron County.
Mathew Krear, 28, and Morgan Lasley, 20, both of Chetek were killed after Krear's vehicle crossed the Highway 53 median at 12:50 a.m. in Haugen, about 8 miles north of Rice Lake, and struck a semi head-on, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Krear and Lasley were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jeremy Loeffelholz, 43, of Ordfordville, the semi's driver, was treated at the scene and released, Fitzgerald said.
Authorities don't yet know why Krear's car crossed the median, Fitzgerald said.
Loeffelholz's semi was loaded with liquid oxygen at the time of the crash. No oxygen was released during the collision.
Highway 53 was closed for about two hours.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner are investigating.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the scene.
Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the Rice Lake Police Department, Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Rice Lake Fire Department, Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.
