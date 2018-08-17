Two sheriff’s deputies involved in a fatal shooting in Rusk County Aug. 12 have been identified.
Deputies Ben Reisner and Matt Wojcik have been placed on administrative leave while the state Department of Justice investigates the shooting, according to a DOJ press release.
A caller said Adam D. Knowlton, 35, of Hawkins was intoxicated at a Hawkins residence, and was concerned Knowlton would be violent.
The “altercation resulted in one deputy discharging their firearms,” according to the press release.
Law enforcement officers treated Knowlton at the scene, then an ambulance transported him to a hospital. Knowlton later died of his injuries.
No officers were injured.
Reisner has been employed in law enforcement for three years. Wojcik has had a nine-year law enforcement career.
The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is “continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident,” according to the press release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Coroner’s Office are assisting the investigation. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating.
The DOJ will turn over its findings to the Rusk County District Attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.