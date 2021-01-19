 Skip to main content
Two individuals released from COVID-19 induced hospitalization, nine new cases announced
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to-date in the county to 6,543 (393 currently active). No new deaths were announced, leaving the coronavirus death toll at 72 in Chippewa County.

In addition to the total number of negative tests rising to 26,168, two individuals were released from the hospital after being admitted with complications with COVID (196 have been hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk level of the spread of COVID-19 remains ‘high.’

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have 532,575 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (26,629 currently active) and 5,930 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date statewide (a one day increase of 23).

