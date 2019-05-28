TOWNSHIP OF LAKE HOLCOMBE — Two people were injured early Sunday morning in an ATV crash on 263rd Avenue, east of Hwy. 27.
According to a release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash with multiple injuries, and the driver was trapped under the vehicle.
First responders arrived and were able to remove the driver from the ATV.
An investigation revealed that the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and entered the ditch. The vehicle rolled numerous times, causing damage and injuries to both the passenger and the operator. One person was airlifted from the scene to an Eau Claire area hospital and the other was transported by ground ambulance. Both people suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
The driver of the ATV was arrested for operating while under the influence of an intoxicant causing injury. The sheriff's department said names of the people involved are being withheld pending an investigation.
