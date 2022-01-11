 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in near fatal crash in the township of Wheaton

Wheaton Crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

On Monday at 3 p.m. in the township of Wheaton, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage. A straight truck was eastbound on STH 29, a northbound Dodge Ram 2500 failed to stop for the stop sign on 20th Street at STH 29.

The Dodge Ram collided with the side of the straight truck, causing damage to both vehicles. The straight truck rolled onto its side blocking both lanes of STH 29 Eastbound. The Dodge Ram also became disabled in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the straight truck was not injured, but was extricated. The two occupants of the Dodge Ram were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STH 29 eastbound was closed for approximately two hours for the removal of the vehicles, traffic was rerouted onto a frontage road around the crash.

