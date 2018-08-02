A Wednesday evening crash in Eau Claire County injured two and ended in a drunk-driving arrest.
At 5:55 p.m. in the town of Brunswick, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department found a southbound Chevrolet Impala had crossed the center line and hit a northbound Ford Taurus.
The male Impala driver and the female Taurus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals, according to the sheriff’s department.
A female passenger in the Impala was also taken to a hospital and later arrested on a probation violation.
The male Impala driver was reportedly arrested for OWI-causing injury, operating while revoked and operating left of center.
As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s department has not released the names of those involved in the crash.
The accident is under investigation.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, the Eau Claire Fire Department Ambulance, township and Rock Creek fire departments responded.