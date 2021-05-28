Two men plead not guilty in Holcombe woman's overdose death

Two men charged for their roles in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 entered not-guilty pleas Thursday.

Dylan E. Henderson, 28, of Bloomer and Zachary W. Dietrich, 29, of Thorp were charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs and manufacturing amphetamines. Henderson was also charged with operating a drug house and possession of cocaine. Dietrich was also charged with resisting an officer.

Henderson remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond; he appeared in person for the hearing. Dietrich posted a $3,000 cash bond in March; he appeared via Zoom.

Both men will return to court Aug. 11.

According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Carissa R. Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski’s death, which confirmed she died from using meth.