Two more individuals pass away from complications with COVID-19 in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 6,787 to-date (339 currently active). Two more individuals lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus in Chippewa County on Friday, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 79 in Chippewa County.

There have now been 26,781 negative coronavirus test results administered in Chippewa County and 203 people have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 in the county to-date (five currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have now been 539,726 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (21,589 currently active) and 6,339 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of the pandemic (a one day increase of 33).