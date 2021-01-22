Two more people die from COVID-19 complications Friday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced two new coronavirus related deaths on Friday afternoon, bringing the death toll in the county to 76.

In addition, 43 new cases of COVID-19 were announced (399 currently active), bringing the county total to 6,642.

As of Friday afternoon 26,392 negative test results have been collected in Chippewa County and 200 individuals have been hospitalized with coronavirus related complications (seven currently hospitalized).

Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 remains classified as “high.”

Wisconsin’s total cases of coronavirus rose to 530,011 individuals Friday (21,200 currently active), and 6,091 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications statewide (a one day increase of 55).