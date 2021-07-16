 Skip to main content
Two new active cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County
Two new active cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,535 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,441 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 680,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 215 active cases) and 8,198 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of two lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition. 
