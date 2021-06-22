 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County
0 Comments
top story

Two new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,513 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,307 negative coronavirus tests administered and 298 individuals administered to the hospital due to complications with COVID-19 (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high”.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 145 active cases) statewide to date and 8,064 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 17 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition. 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News