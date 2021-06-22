Two new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,513 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,307 negative coronavirus tests administered and 298 individuals administered to the hospital due to complications with COVID-19 (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high”.

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 145 active cases) statewide to date and 8,064 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 17 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.