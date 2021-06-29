Two new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (fewer than 20 cases are currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,517 countywide to date.

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,358 negative coronavirus tests administered and 300 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 144 active cases) and 8,109 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 10 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.