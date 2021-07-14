Two new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,530 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,460 negative coronavirus tests administered and 305 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 679,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 236 active cases) and 8,189 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of four lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.