Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County, 10 statewide deaths

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,521 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No additional coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,383 negative coronavirus tests administered and 301 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 176 active cases) and 8,154 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus to date (a one-day increase of 10 lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certiﬁcates.