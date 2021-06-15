Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County Tuesday

Chippewa County announced four new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,507 countywide to date. No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,208 negative coronavirus test results and 291 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (three individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 201 active cases) and 8,015 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of two lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.