Two new COVID-19 deaths announced in Chippewa County, 57 to-date
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Chippewa County Tuesday along with 31 new positive cases of coronavirus.

This brings Chippewa County’s COVID-19 death total to 57 lives lost to date and 5,249 cases of COVID-19, of which 945 are considered active.

Seven individuals remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications in Chippewa County (151 total ever hospitalized); 23,588 negative test results have been recorded to date.

The state of Wisconsin has had 418,371 cases of COVID-19 to date with 58,572 of those currently being considered active. Twenty-three new coronavirus related deaths were reported statewide Tuesday, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 3,979 COVID-19 related deaths.

