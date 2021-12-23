Two oral drugs given EUA for COVID treatment

The FDA has now given emergency use authorization for two oral drugs to treat COVID-19, with approval for paxlovid given Wednesday and to go ahead for molnupiravir following on Thursday.

Paxlovid, from Pfizer, will be the more frequently used of the two pills, with higher efficacy reported in trials and lower safety risks. Paxlovid was reported to reduce hospitalizations and deaths among high risk COVID patients by 90% when given with a few days of symptom onset. Molnupiravir's efficacy was 30%.

Molnupiravir's label will warn of side effects, which include for pregnant women birth defects or reduced fetal body weight. Initial concerns about molnupiravir included its potential to mutate the coronavirus to a point at which treatments and vaccination would be less effective -- the drug hyper-mutates the virus, producing errors halting its ability to reproduce and spread.

Paxlovid, which is partnered with a booster pill, works by blocking the protease so new viral particles can’t be produced. Protease inhibitors have also been used to treat HIV.

Neither drug is a replacement for vaccination, and they do not lower risk of contracting coronavirus.

Mayo Clinic experts on Wednesday expressed excitement for Paxlovid's approval, which provides, in addition to monoclonal antibody infusions and remdesivir treatments, another option for treatment.

"This is an important addition to our COVID-19 mitigation toolkit. This oral pill means easier access for patients and less burden on the health care system. And unlike monoclonal antibodies, it should retain efficacy against variants," says Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist.

Paxlovid will be available to qualified patients who are 12 and older, weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death. The treatment must be prescribed and taken within five days of symptoms.

"This pill will be particularly helpful for people who are at risk for severe COVID-19, especially when given soon after mild to moderate symptoms," says Dr. Abinash Virk, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist. "It comes at a particularly good time, given that we are anticipating a possible increase in hospitalizations and are at limited health care capacity."

Paxlovid's treatment course includes taking two pills and a booster pill twice a day for five days. Molnupiravir's regimine is four pills twice a day for five days. Molnupiravir is reserved for adults with the highest risk of hospitalization.

