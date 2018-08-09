Two semi-trailer drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on Interstate 94 near Black River Falls Thursday morning.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire post, a semi-trailer traveling east on Interstate 94 struck another semi-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder near exit 115 about 2:30 a.m.
The crash blocked the eastbound lanes, and noodles spilled out from the parked semi-trailer's unit. Traffic was re-routed off Exit 115 and back onto the 115 on-ramp to continue east because the accident happened between the ramps. The right-hand lane and the 115 exit were also periodically closed together early Thursday.
The parked semi-trailer's driver was taken to Black River Memorial Hospital via ambulance, while the other driver was flown via Medlink Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Black River Falls Police Department and Fire and Rescue, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Medlink Air Transport assisted the state patrol on the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing to investigate.
