United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is accepting nominations for its annual Chippewa Valley Spirits Awards. The event celebrates some of the many people and organizations who help to make the Chippewa Valley stronger.
United Way's volunteer selection committee is seeking nominations for:
HUMANITARIAN AWARD: Honors an individual for their efforts to make the Chippewa Valley a better place to live by action, philanthropy, volunteerism or involvement.
NONPROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD: Honors a nonprofit agency for their efforts to make the Chippewa Valley a better place to live by demonstrating superior performance, quality and consistency in pursuit of its mission.
SENN AWARD: Established in 1998 by Kaye and Sean Senn, this award honors an individual for their professional excellence and achievement in the nonprofit sector.
Community members can visit uwgcv.org/chippewa-valley-spirit-awards to download nomination forms. Submission will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 1. Winners will be honored at the Chippewa Valley Spirit Awards on March 26, 2019 at The Florian Gardens.
